Matt Shakman Offers Wake Up Calls on "The Great" and "The Present" – Up News Info

Discard it as a trick. Or a genius trick. Or praise it as a metaphor for recovery.

In any case, if you ask Matt Shakman, he will tell you that he wanted to help deliver a wake-up call to the public, a positive sign at a time when ticket buyers have fallen into a dream state. Hence the arrival of The present, a fascinating interactive zoom magic show produced by the Geffen Theater Group (reviewed by Up News Info on May 27).

Shakman, artistic director of Geffen, has also made calls for attention in other areas, exhibiting a propensity for innovative and disturbing humor. In doing so, it has shown the kind of versatility that can be required of filmmakers hoping to break through in the post-pandemic era.

When directing the Hulu pilot The greatShakman hilariously shattered the reign of Catherine the Great, a satirical narrative to the heavy HBO biopic starring Helen Mirren.

Shakman, 45, also directed two hypercaffeinated episodes of game of Thrones, and is preparing a Disney + series with Marvel and the Russo brothers about the mysterious tech firm, Cambridge Analytica, which imploded after collecting Facebook data for political fodder.

At the Geffen, Shakman has animated a once-sterile theater agenda with rule-breaking musical shows like Black Superhero Mama Magic, whose comic book tropes are bustlingly positioned against real-world police shootings. Created by newcomer Inda Craig-Galvan, the show was slyly placed in the Geffen adjacent to the one-act plays of leading characters such as Eugene O & # 39; Neill and Samuel Becket.

Without a doubt, the Geffen is now closed by the pandemic, as is the entire theater community. The present therefore, it represents a kind of challenge to the closing, announcing that "the show must go on", albeit in the living rooms. Limited audiences buying tickets to the show can invite guests into their homes, unwrapping their "mystery boxes" together as they prepare for the performance.

The leading audience through a maze of visionary tricks is Portugal-born Helder Guimaraos, who has won a variety of awards for his magic. Leader The present is Frank Marshall, whose previous efforts (Seabiscuit, Jurassic worldetc.) covered a much larger picture and budget.

But for Marshall, preparing for this effort in home theater has been similar to the early days of live television, when creatives had to scamper around to gather up their show arms.

Shakman states: "The present it is our way of showing that theater can still flourish. Even now."

But the streaming world also appeals to him. Shakman was attracted to The great for his admiration for the work of Tony McNamara, whose work creates chaos in established historical myths (he wrote the script for The favorite, which tore apart Queen Anne's reign).

Significantly, Catherine is not The Great of the HBO series, starring the ever majestic Helen Mirren. McNamara Excellent she is blatantly played by Elle Fanning, who sets out to make a coup almost immediately after taking her wedding vows. His palace is full of sex, murder and real intrigue, and everything is wrong.

"I adore the kind of entertainment that combines genres and tones," says Shakman, whose episode changes the mood from scene to scene, his characters scream "Huzzah" and smash glasses of vodka after each disastrous encounter.

Shakman has been directing theater companies since the age of 25 and, despite his range of interests, clearly feels rooted in the theater, hence his support for The present. Still, given his eclectic tastes, the new directions of a reinvented Hollywood also spark his interest. There are a lot of possible "Huzzahs" hidden in the landscape yet to be discovered.