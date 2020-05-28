Massive alligator caught in miniature golf course slaughtered – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML08a4f219a20d007d3d1b4e362bb1a59414% %MINIFYHTML08a4f219a20d007d3d1b4e362bb1a59414%

– A crocodile believed to be the largest ever captured on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, was slaughtered after being caught Tuesday night on a miniature golf course.

Photos posted on social media show dozens of people observing how the giant crocodile, estimated to be over 12 feet long and weighing over a thousand pounds, was tied up and lifted onto a crane for transportation. "It was the largest crocodile I have ever seen," Island resident Daisy Bobinchuck, who helped capture the crocodile, told The Island Packet.

Residents were angered by reports of passersby "riding,quot; the tethered alligator, the newspaper reported, making the capture a "side show."

Bobinchuck said he was working to tie the animal's hind legs when a handful of people began to sit on the crocodile to take photos. She said the massive crowd that gathered near the golf course "was totally on the way."

Dana Maffo of Critter Management told WJCL that the alligator, located behind Legendary Golf, the putt putt course near Fresh Market, was not being aggressive but looking for food.

Bobinchuck said the Critter Management team wanted to relocate the crocodile from 80 to 100 years old, but the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources ordered that the crocodile be slaughtered.

"We wanted it to be a rescue, and we were coming up with a different plan so that it would not be euthanized," he said. "But DNR was very strict about it. We had to sacrifice it. "