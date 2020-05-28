Massachusetts university presidents publish "framework,quot; on how campuses can reopen

%MINIFYHTML1bd8f2535055388185c1cd4d95432bce13%

More than a dozen college and university presidents across Massachusetts have outlined how school campuses could potentially reopen to students and classes, a framework that largely depends on the availability of coronavirus testing.

The recommendations were developed by the Massachusetts Higher Education Task Force and presented this week to the Reopening Advisory Board convened by Governor Charlie Baker.

The 14 leaders of public and private universities and colleges say the four-phase plan aligns with Baker's plan to reopen the state, and is based on a survey they conducted with 86 campus leaders of the coronavirus-related challenges that face their institutions.

"While each campus will need to make its own decisions regarding operations in the next academic year based on its own planning and needs, we hope this framework provides guidance in their work to repopulate their campuses at the appropriate time," Laurie Leshin , president of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, wrote to the advisory board.

As the community progresses through Phase 1 of Baker's plan, higher education insights have been allowed to repopulate its research labs and clinics.

But the governor's plan leaves decision-making for the reopening beyond that to each institution. Each school is required to submit its own plans after issuing the state public health guide.

Authorities say four principles will guide any return to campus this fall: protect the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and nearby communities; students' ability to make "significant progress,quot; toward their goals; the ability to contribute to research programs; and the ability to minimize financial hardship for school employees and the state economy.

Here is what you should know about the recommendations:

Phase 1

Phase 1 is already underway for institutions that have brought staff to their research laboratories and allied medical, dental, veterinary, and health clinics.

"Many higher education leaders are confident that these activities can be resumed safely because people working in these settings have experience in using personal protective equipment (PPE) in controlled settings," Leshin wrote. "A small number of personnel would also return to work on site, as needed, to support the increase in operations activities that cannot be supported remotely."

Schools could also gradually move the belongings of students left on campus from the spring semester and bring back the necessary staff to support the acceleration of reopening in small numbers.

Phase 2

Student programming on campus could start again in Phase 2 on a "small scale," the framework says.

This effort would require sufficient testing for coronavirus and PPE, as well as plans that establish how the school could handle the requirements for physical distance and use of masks in each program.

The task force believes that these types of programs could include small initiatives that generally take place on campus during the summer; the reopening of dining rooms, classrooms, and dormitories to accommodate a small number of students; and vocational education programs that can operate in low-density labs, shops, and studios for students who failed to complete credential requirements in the spring.

Phase 3

During Phase 3, the "larger-scale population,quot; of the campuses would begin, possibly when the academic year begins in September, according to Leshin.

However, since students will be meeting in classrooms, residences, dining rooms, and other campus locations, this phase onward depends on continued progress on health metrics in Massachusetts, and would only happen if testing and PPE are available at enough supplies to meet security protocols, "he wrote. "Planning should include campus-specific protocols for critical actions such as symptom monitoring, social distancing, wearing masks, testing, contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine separation."

Specifically, the task force recommends that schools supervise students when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing outside of rooms and consider a "wide range of flexible strategies," such as grouping students with shared courses to minimize contact. .

Institutions would also need to determine criteria for students with comorbidities and for students from other states and internationals.

In classrooms, universities would likely rely on a combination of face-to-face and remote learning for courses, and would have to rearrange spaces to allow for physical distance.

And in the dining areas, schools must follow guidelines to reduce the density of seats, similar to the protocols expected for restaurants. Boxed or takeaway meals may be viable options.

The entrance and capacity tests are critical to reopen the campuses, and to reach Phase 3, authorities said.

Paula Johnson, President of Wellesley College, currently leads a task force to develop recommended assessment protocols for higher education institutions.

"Contact monitoring and quarantine and isolation protocols must be developed in conjunction with testing protocols," says the framework.

Phase 4

Phase 4 will cover "new normal operations,quot; for schools.

This primarily means that a vaccine or other medical treatment is widely available for COVID-19; there is public confidence that the health crisis is over; and herd immunity has been achieved, the framework indicates.

"The Higher Education Task Force recognizes that best practice protocols regarding testing, contact tracking, and symptom monitoring in our campus communities are under development," Leshin wrote. “Because science and technology are rapidly evolving, our plans must be flexible to accommodate new knowledge and capabilities as they become available. To consider these issues, we have formed a special subgroup to provide advice to institutions across the state, work that will continue in the next academic year. ”

Beyond the proposed framework, the task force also raised several considerations for state officials, such as engaging the state with colleges and universities to help obtain testing, PPE and cleaning supplies, as well as implementing follow-up programs. of contacts.

"The diversity of Massachusetts colleges and universities means that there is no one-size-fits-all approach," Leshin wrote. "However, as the responses to the Readiness to Reopen Presidents Survey demonstrate, there are also many points in common."

Leshin cites that most schools are confident that they will share their fall semester plans before July 1 and can prepare for reopening in six weeks or less.

Several major Boston-area institutions have already announced plans or intentions to open in the fall, including Harvard University, Northeastern University, and Boston College.

