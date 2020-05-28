Malaika Arora shares her morning ritual

Malaika Arora has been sharing updates on her quarantine activities by posting photos and videos in her Instagram posts. Recently, the exercise enthusiast shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the video, Malaika is seen sunbathing. She shared: “My ritual every morning, standing in the sun and getting my share of vitamin D. It is very essential. Don't forget, just take the morning sun. "

Malaika Arora has started free online yoga and mental health sessions for people at home during the shutdown. She is spending quality time at home with her son Arhaan Khan and her dog Casper.

