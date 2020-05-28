Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz to resign

%MINIFYHTML2269cde2b289e287b7cd7fb171f5363d13%

Rony Abovitz, co-founder and CEO of luxury augmented reality company Magic Leap, will step down, reports Business Insider. Abovitz's planned departure, which does not yet have a specific date, marks an unceremonious end to his tenure at the helm of Magic Leap, a startup that was once buoyant and gained a high profile for how secretive he was at first about his technology and the staggering amounts of venture capital it raised.

Magic Leap has so far raised around $ 3 billion in the past decade, though it has only released one product, the Magic Leap 1 earphones. The company raised $ 350 million of that funding earlier this month, after Lay off about 1,000 employees in April and leave its consumer business to focus on selling business-grade devices to companies.

Abovitz will remain with the company for the time being, BI reports. He will remain CEO for now until a replacement is publicly named and takes over the role; it is unclear if the Magic Leap directory has already been decided by someone and has simply decided not to announce it yet. Abovitz describes the change as "a natural next step,quot; for Magic Leap, and after he is no longer in charge, "will provide strategy and vision from the Board level," according to a company memo that Abovitz sent to employees. on Thursday and obtained by BI.