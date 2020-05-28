Madonna comes under fire for George Floyd's callous tribute

VirginIt became a trending topic on Thursday night for all the wrong reasons.

The pop star respectfully tried to honor George Floyd sharing a video of a 14 year old son David Banda dancing for Michael JacksonThe song "They Don & # 39; t Care About Us,quot; written on social media, "As the news of George Floyd's brutal murder travels the world, my son David dances to honor and pay tribute to George and his family and all the acts of racism and discrimination that occurs daily in the United States. "

His post received widespread criticism, with some calling the pop star out of touch.

"A little callous since you're a person with a platform to express your concern, you should be doing much more," said a Twitter user. wrote. "Making your adopted black son dance isn't going to force change."

Other wrote"Good intentions but completely deaf. Dancing the racism of the killer cops won't really do anything. But thanks for trying!"