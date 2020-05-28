Madonna comes under fire for George Floyd's callous tribute

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for MTV
VirginIt became a trending topic on Thursday night for all the wrong reasons.
The pop star respectfully tried to honor George Floyd sharing a video of a 14 year old son David Banda dancing for Michael JacksonThe song "They Don & # 39; t Care About Us,quot; written on social media, "As the news of George Floyd's brutal murder travels the world, my son David dances to honor and pay tribute to George and his family and all the acts of racism and discrimination that occurs daily in the United States. "
His post received widespread criticism, with some calling the pop star out of touch.
"A little callous since you're a person with a platform to express your concern, you should be doing much more," said a Twitter user. wrote. "Making your adopted black son dance isn't going to force change."
Other wrote"Good intentions but completely deaf. Dancing the racism of the killer cops won't really do anything. But thanks for trying!"
On Monday, May 25, Floyd died after a white police officer pinned the 46-year-old Minnesota resident, a black man, pressing his knee to Floyd's neck during his arrest. Madonna was just one of many celebrities who expressed outrage at the incident of police brutality.
Calling the footage of Floyd's death "the most disgusting and heartbreaking thing I've seen in a long time," Madonna spoke out against the police officers involved.
"This officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and pride, he wrote on Instagram." This has to stop! Until we can overcome racism in the United States, no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Especially police. God bless you George Floyd I am so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless murders that have preceded you. Will it ever end? I pray GOD to do it someday. "
"Until then, f-k the police!" the singer added. "Yes, I said so. I am not interested in being a PC. I am interested in justice."
Officer Derek Chauvin and three colleagues were fired Tuesday from the Minneapolis Police Department. The incident is currently under investigation, but no charges have been filed.
%MINIFYHTMLd879df654199200f4ee0bcdc8996802a14%%MINIFYHTMLd879df654199200f4ee0bcdc8996802a15%