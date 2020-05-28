Madison Beer Responds To Violent Reaction By Complaining Of Being Too 'Pretty' Amid National Outcry 'Black Lives Matter'

%MINIFYHTML80b693a88998c5d218ebfaf88835821011%

The singer thought she was only talking about her personal struggles, but people didn't appreciate her complaining when it was basically about being too pretty! That said, after the backlash, Madison Beer made her way to her platform to apologize.

Not to mention, their emotional live session came amid outrage at a real national tragedy: George Floyd's unfair and untimely death!

The live video was streamed on TikTok and was in response to a troll who called her for allegedly setting "unrealistic beauty standards,quot; for her fans.

Madison therefore thought it was okay to set the record straight on speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery and is now defending that decision.

During his life, he mentioned that all he had done to his face were lip injections, something he apparently hated!

"This is literally my natural face … I'm about to cry, brother," he complained of criticism.

Unfortunately for the singer, her passionate response only caused her more hatred since the moment was really bad.

Many people on social media thought it was ridiculous for her to complain about others calling her pretty when someone had just been killed by the police, sparking a national outcry.

On her Twitter, Madison later addressed the entire controversy, emphasizing that she never intended to overshadow the actual issue at hand.

‘I just want to briefly address this because it is annoying and untrue. I addressed the rumors and hate when I did it was a bad time and I apologize. I saw a video of someone claiming that I give eating disorders to people who shot me and bothered me a lot, because that is not something I take lightly, "he explained in a tweet.

‘In no world did I bother in the same STRATOSPHERE as ANYTHING, but as someone who struggled with my relationship with food for years, I watched a video, acted in a moment of pain and got live. I was in no way trying to deny or compare what is happening, "he went on to say in a second post.

Finally, he emphasized that he definitely supports the Black Lives Matter movement and that he will do everything he can to help stop the injustice.



