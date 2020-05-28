Madison Beer apologizes after addressing claims about appearance

Presley Ann / Getty Images for Republic Records
Madison beer is speaking after she was criticized for sharing a live emotional video amid national protest for the murder of George Floyd.
On Thursday, the star took Twitter to defend his decision to go live on TikTok to make things clear on whether he's gotten under the knife, after a passionate critic said he was setting "unrealistic beauty standards,quot; for his followers.
In said live video, he stated that he had only injected his lips and "hated it."
"This is literally my natural f-king face … I am about to cry, brother," defended the singer.
But her choice to live on TikTok only created more controversy, as people claimed it was wrong to complain about "people calling her pretty,quot; when a man had just been killed in police custody.
However, Madison shared that it was never his intention to overshadow more important issues.
She wrote on Twitter: "I just want to briefly address this because it is annoying and untrue. I addressed the rumors and hatred when I did it was a bad time and I apologize. I saw a video of someone saying he was eating disorders for people who got triggered and it bothered me a lot, because that's not something I take lightly. "
"In no world was what bothered me in the same STRATOSPHERE as ANYTHING was going on, but as someone who has struggled with my relationship with food for years, I watched a video and performed in a moment of pain and live. I was in no There is no way to deny or compare what is happening, "said the 21-year-old.
He added that he sincerely supports the Black Lives Matter movement and that it is "all I want to talk about,quot; right now. "I will not stop until justice is done for all the lives we have lost in such an unjustified and unjust manner," the star concluded.
Furthermore, it was revealed that she and her outspoken critic reconciled after speaking privately.
