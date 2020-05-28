Madison Beer apologizes after addressing claims about appearance

Madison beer is speaking after she was criticized for sharing a live emotional video amid national protest for the murder of George Floyd.

On Thursday, the star took Twitter to defend his decision to go live on TikTok to make things clear on whether he's gotten under the knife, after a passionate critic said he was setting "unrealistic beauty standards,quot; for his followers.

In said live video, he stated that he had only injected his lips and "hated it."

"This is literally my natural f-king face … I am about to cry, brother," defended the singer.

But her choice to live on TikTok only created more controversy, as people claimed it was wrong to complain about "people calling her pretty,quot; when a man had just been killed in police custody.

However, Madison shared that it was never his intention to overshadow more important issues.