Los Angeles Police Chief Posts YouTube Videos Backing Peaceful Protests – Up News Info

A second night of protests has erupted in Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man from Minneapolis who died in a confrontation with police.

The group, smaller than Wednesday's meeting that blocked traffic on Highway 101, gathered outside the Los Angeles police headquarters around 5 PM. The crowd was angry but peaceful, and they were yelled at the police gathered outside the building and the California Highway Patrol cruisers driving down the street.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore posted a video on YouTube saying the department would "do everything possible" to accommodate the peaceful protests.

"Street protests are and should be happening across the country and in this city to give voice to injustices," said Moore. "It is part of the democracy itself that makes this country great."

Also Thursday, a protest by Black Lives Matter, the organizers of Wednesday's 101 Freeway block, marched from the Santa Monica Police Department headquarters to the Venice Beach substation.

"Wear black and orange and come in peace," reads a social media post on the go. "Bring masks, signs, a megaphone and anything else to raise the level of consciousness."

The protests join other cities denouncing the death of Floyd, who was caught on video begging for his life as a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck, ignoring his cries of "I can't breathe." The four police officers in that confrontation were fired Tuesday by Minneapolis authorities and are under investigation by state and federal agencies on possible criminal charges.