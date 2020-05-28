Los Angeles Council President and Mayor ask Huizar to step down amid federal corruption test – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML8fcc7281c38a728fc13de54754be749914% %MINIFYHTML8fcc7281c38a728fc13de54754be749914%

– Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Council President Nury Martinez called for Councilman José Huizar to resign Thursday, a day after a former aide agreed to plead guilty in a federal corruption investigation.

In a statement released Thursday, Garcetti said he was "sickened,quot; by the bribery and corruption described in the federal indictments and supported Martinez's call for the battle councilor to remove himself from his seat.

"All city employees must maintain the highest moral and ethical standards, and elected officials have a special responsibility to the people who entrust them with power," Garcetti's statement said. "Sir. Huizar has lost that trust, and I hope and hope that any wrongdoing is exposed and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Earlier this month, Martinez asked Huziar to limit his participation by not attending more council meetings, but he intensified his criticism on Thursday and asked him to resign.

%MINIFYHTML8fcc7281c38a728fc13de54754be749915%

"The increasing level of greed, corruption, and deception established in federal documents has not only upset me personally, but has clearly and understandably shaken the faith of our fellow Angelenos in their local government," Martinez said. “As I said earlier, I demanded that the Huizar Council member not attend all City Council and committee meetings and that they refrain from voting or participating in legislative actions until we have legal clarity on their case.

"However, yesterday's (Wednesday) indictment directly implicates Council member Huizar and his illegal, offensive, and absolute abuse of power dealings with a District 14 Council member. He should resign immediately," Martinez said.

Huizar, whose home and offices were searched by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in November 2018, has not been charged with any crime.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)