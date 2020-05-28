Looting breaks out in Minneapolis – Pawn shop owner shoots & # 39; Looter & # 39; at IG!

Last night, the city of Minneapolis burned down.

Protesters began gathering in the early afternoon at the location where George Floyd, 46, was killed by police on Memorial Day. An officer knelt on his neck until he died.

On Thursday morning, smoke covered Minneapolis and looters carried merchandise from a damaged Target store without police interference. The obscenities were spray painted on the outside of the store.

And that's not the only store that was looted. Protesters stormed a Target store, a Cub Foods, a liquor store, a Dollar Tree and an auto parts store. The fire broke out at the auto parts store and city firefighters fought the flames. The protesters started other fires on the street and in a housing complex under construction.

Then there was a death.

Police believe the owner of the pawn shop shot the man. People on the ground say the store owner suspected that the man was trying to loot his tear.

It is unclear whether the police plan to take any action against the store owner.

