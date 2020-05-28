Looters take aim in Minneapolis as people demand justice for George Floyd (Video)

%MINIFYHTML6290434be2d5a42eaa7e3f349512ae3d13%

Roommates, the past few days have been pretty heavy for our community. With the passing of George Floyd, it seems that the looters decided to take justice into their own hands. On Wednesday, videos of looters appeared taking over Target.

In the video, you can see looters, covering their faces with masks, going in and out of the store. With broken glass and even fires in some videos, it appears the looters are in turmoil, after George Floyd's death, while they were arrested on Monday.

Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted:

"Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been fired," he shared. "This is the right decision," added Frey. He also held a press conference to discuss the incident involving George Floyd.

He also stated at a press conference: "When you hear someone asking for help, you are supposed to help," said the mayor. He continued: “This officer failed in the most basic human sense. What happened in Chicago and the 38th last night is just horrible, "he added." It was traumatic, and serves as a clear reminder of how far we have to go. For the black community, for the family, I am so sorry. "

As of now, no arrests have been made for George Floyd's fatal arrest. All four officers have been fired, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for the arrest of the officer who arrested him.

Also, many celebrities have recognized this tragic event: Beyonce, Lizzo, Jamie Foxx, 2 Chainz, Halle Berry, to name a few.

