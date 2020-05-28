Living with Alzheimer's: COVID-19 proves to add more challenges for patients and caregivers – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML575cf8123aa14ca2740e1c80019894ba13%

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for Alzheimer's patients or those struggling with memory loss.

In Minnesota, almost half of people living in long-term care facilities have some form of dementia. For the past five years, Up News Info has documented a Stillwater man's journey with the disease at home.

As Liz Collin of Up News Info discovered, isolating her caregiver in recent months may be the most difficult of all.

"We do a lot of spinning in circles," said Peg Quinn.

Quinn may have mastered that dance since mid-March. Now, a Zoom call is regular and a 24-hour caregiver for her husband of 81 years.

"So in some ways our lives have changed less than anyone else's because we are really home most of the time anyway, but on the other hand, it is a somewhat lonely existence," Quinn said.

Like many, the Quinn have been quarantined. But, in Peg's case, she is forced to explain the COVID pandemic to Paul several times a day.

"We have a lot of discussions about why we can't go to church, why we can't cut our hair," Quinn said. "He reads the newspaper, watches the news, but things just don't stay."

Sue Spalding is executive director of the Minnesota Alzheimer's Association, North Dakota Chapter.

"Unfortunately, yes, our population is being significantly impacted and that is concerning," said Spalding.

They have changed their online services to continue providing support during this global emergency.

"Caregivers are doing their best to try to maintain most of those routines and not overstimulate someone, but their illness will progress much faster," said Spalding.

Spalding warns families that they will see a difference when, in some cases, memory loss patients are able to leave their facilities and come face to face with loved ones again.

"He always cheers up as you know very well, when someone is here and he loves talking to people, I hate to see that not happen," Quinn said.

Peg has noticed that her husband is not interested in virtual conversations in the same way. That is why she is reminding families and herself to stay there and not be discouraged.

From sending long-term memory books to loved ones to preparing meals for caregivers, the Alzheimer's Association offers a long list of tips on its website.

