Live Unemployment Number Report Tracker

Total unemployment claims in the US are likely to exceed 40 million.
Forecasters expect the Labor Department's weekly report on jobless claims on Thursday morning to show another 2.1 million claims last week, according to MarketWatch, leading to the last 40 million since the coronavirus pandemic. began to devastate the US economy. USA At the middle of March.
The latest claims may not only be the result of new layoffs, but also evidence that states are making their way through a delay. And over counting in some places and under counting in others makes it difficult to measure layoffs accurately.
Under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, Congress passed an expanded palette of unemployment benefits that included self-employed, self-employed, workers, and others who would not normally qualify under state rules. But many states, inundated with applicants, were slow to implement the program, and those eligible may not yet be fully reflected.
"When we think about what to do when benefits expire, it would be helpful to know how many people actually get them," said Elizabeth Pancotti, research assistant at the National Bureau of Economic Research. The Labor Department reports may be the best source of information, he said, but they offer an "incomplete picture."
Such an order, which officials said was still being drafted and subject to change, would make it easier for federal regulators to argue that companies like Facebook, Google, Youtube and Twitter They are suppressing freedom of expression when they move to suspend users or delete posts, among other examples.
The move is almost certain to face a judicial challenge and is the latest salvo from President Trump in his repeated threats to crack down on online platforms. Twitter this week He attached fact-check notices to two of the President's tweets after he made false claims about election fraud, and Trump and his supporters have long accused social media companies of silencing conservative voices.
White House officials said the president will sign the order later on Thursday, but declined to comment on its content. A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment.
The future of US stocks USA It wobbled and world markets rose on Thursday as rising tensions between the United States and China and expectations for another grim report on the US job market. USA
The futures markets deviated, indicating that Wall Street would open flat after two days of gains. European markets rose about 1 percent after a mixed day in Asia.
The weekly report from the US Department of Labor is expected. USA On unemployment claims, to be released Thursday morning, show more than 2 million claims last week as the increase in layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Investors were also analyzing heated US-China rhetoric about Hong Kong, causing the Hang Seng index in the semi-autonomous Chinese city to drop 0.8 percent at the end of the trading day. China's legislature on Thursday passed a plan that would see many of mainland China's security practices extended to Hong Kong. The Trump administration said on Wednesday it is likely to end some or all of the United States government's special trade and economic relations with Hong Kong due to the move.
Shares on Wall Street have climbed higher for the past two days as investors focused on the prospect of economic recovery. The S,amp;P 500 rose 1.5 percent on Wednesday, after rising 1.2 percent the day before. Trade has reflected optimism about a return to normalcy as states and national governments lift restrictions on staying home. Businesses that will benefit as buyers will be able to return to stores and people will start to travel again among the best in the S,amp;P 500. Nordstrom, Gap and Kohl & # 39; s each rose more than 14 percent on Wednesday.
Nissan He said Thursday that it would close plants in Spain and Indonesia and cut global production by 20 percent as it seeks to remake itself with a smaller, more efficient automaker, an announcement that comes as it reports its first annual loss in 11 years.
The Japanese automaker said it needed to cut 300 billion yen ($ 2.8 billion) in costs as it works to recover from a year marked by falling sales, a protracted legal fight with former President Carlos Ghosn, and a concussion. that collapsed with Renault, your partner in the world's largest car manufacturing alliance.
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida declined to say how many jobs would be lost due to plant closings in Spain and Indonesia.
Nissan was already struggling before the pandemic hit. Sales volume fell 10.6 percent through the end of the fiscal year in March, significantly outpacing the overall decline in the global market.
On Wednesday, Nissan and Renault said they had brushed aside their differences as they are forced to get closer to survive the worst economic crisis in a generation. To help achieve that goal, Nissan said it would need to downsize its product line and reduce production capacity through restructuring and closings.
Since March, when the crisis began to shut down companies en masse, a generation of professionals has watched careers enter a state of suspended animation. Hiring has been depleted, progress has stopped, job searches have been suspended, and new companies are in jeopardy. As a result, even high-income and well-connected people suddenly find themselves in unfamiliar territory.
"There is deep uncertainty," said Alisa Cohn, an executive coach who works with companies like Google and Pfizer. "We are not just in a waiting pattern. We are on our way to a new place, but we don't know what it looks like."
In March, Hasti Nazem, 35, left a company that he helped found. Two months later, the job market has exploded, promising prospects have been exhausted, and she is caught in limbo. You are mining your network for presentations, but you don't have a full-time job yet.
"I mainly get Zoom calls with strangers," he said.
The low-priced British airline. easyJet He said Thursday that he planned to cut personnel by as much as 30 percent and that he expected to fly in the July-September period to nearly 30 percent of the capacity of the previous year.
"We have to consider very difficult decisions that will affect our people," said the airline's chief executive, Johan Lundgren.
The easyJet announcement, which primarily serves Europe and has more than 15,000 employees, comes as the company plans to resume a small number of routes in Britain and France starting June 15. "We expect demand to grow slowly, only returning to 2019 levels in approximately three years," the statement said.
When flights are restarted, staff and passengers will be required to wear masks and, at least initially, no onboard food service will be offered, the company said. EasyJet recently signed two loans totaling £ 400m, or about $ 490m, maturing in 2022.
As airlines emerge from coronavirus blockades, low-cost airlines across Europe are pressing airports to reduce charges in exchange for resuming flights as they compete with larger traditional carriers. EasyJet, fresh air and Ryanair They are among the airlines that demand discounts on fares or exemptions from airports, Reuters reported on Thursday.
Catch up
The American division of the bakery chain. Le Pain Quotidien filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, a sign of the damage the pandemic has inflicted on the informal industry. To keep some of its stores open, the company has proposed a sale to the restaurant company. Aurify Brands.
Social distancing measures, implemented to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, have hurt sales of chewing gum and mints, the Hershey Company He said Wednesday in a regulatory filing to announce a bond offering. Demand for some products increased when the pandemic started, but has since stabilized. The company said it expected the pandemic to have a significant impact on earnings in the second quarter, when closing orders were established.
