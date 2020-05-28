Live Unemployment Number Report Tracker

Shares on Wall Street have climbed higher for the past two days as investors focused on the prospect of economic recovery. The S,amp;P 500 rose 1.5 percent on Wednesday, after rising 1.2 percent the day before. Trade has reflected optimism about a return to normalcy as states and national governments lift restrictions on staying home. Businesses that will benefit as buyers will be able to return to stores and people will start to travel again among the best in the S,amp;P 500. Nordstrom, Gap and Kohl & # 39; s each rose more than 14 percent on Wednesday.