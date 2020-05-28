Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock got engaged to her soccer star boyfriend on her fourth anniversary

%MINIFYHTML0989c9ed2e100f009a45e7b32f9d76ed13%

The singer's new boyfriend of & # 39; Woman Like Me & # 39 ;, Andre Gray, takes to Instagram to announce the happy news with a photo of his proposal and another with Leigh-Anne flaunting her engagement ring.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is ready to walk down the hall with her boyfriend of four, Andre Gray. The member of the four-member British girl group. Small mix He has become engaged to the English professional soccer player.

Announcing the news was Andre himself, who uploaded his photos on Instagram after celebrating his four-year anniversary on Thursday, May 28. In an instant showing off her proposal, Andre knelt in her backyard, while Leigh-Anne covered her. face with hands, apparently overwhelmed with emotion.

Another image showed the couple hugging each other with romantic sparkling lights in the background. The "Shout Out to My Ex" singer showed one of her hands, the ring finger of which is now adorned with an emerald-cut diamond ring, to the camera.

"Let the caption speak for itself this time," he wrote in the caption, adding a heart and a ring emoji. He also cast a wedding vow, "Hasta la muerte", which means "to die" in Spanish.

Leigh-Anne has not shared the news on her own Instagram page, but that same day she posted a kiss with her boyfriend on the beach to celebrate her fourth anniversary. "Happy anniversary baby … how 4 years have passed so quickly! All I know is that I am a year crazier for you. I couldn't love you more if I tried," she captioned.

She also turned to Instagram Stories to catch a glimpse of her anniversary celebration, showing her dressed in an orange crop top and skirt for her evening date at home. "Most of the effort I made in over 2 months," she shared, joking that "she still couldn't [be asked] to iron the back of [her] skirt."

Leigh-Anne and Andre started dating in December 2016, after their separation from another soccer star, Jordan Kiffin, who he occasionally dated from 2013 to 2016. The couple are in quarantine in Surrey, East England.