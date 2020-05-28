[LISTEN] TV Talk Podcast on HBO Max Launch & # 39; Never Have I Ever & # 39; – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML27da29eb075741a083974e41129d2f3511%

Following in the digital footsteps of Quibi and Peacock, HBO Max joined the transmission wars amid the coronavirus pandemic this week. Without his exaggeration friends special meeting and many other originals closed due to global health crisis, AT&T-owned entity lands on television landscape

In what could be our most exciting TV Talk podcast, the Up News Info’s Awards and Chief TV Critic columnist posted it on HBO Max and other streamers, new and old. You don't want to miss this one, listen here:

In addition to blocking the horns on the merits of Anna Kendrick, protagonist of HBO Max Love life and The show not too late with ElmoWe are also heading into uncharted territory released with a Never Have I Ever game and reveal what shows we've never seen.

Add to that mix, a show we've seen and love: Netflix I have never (Check out Dominic's review here) As Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher create the coming-of-age series with notable Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, with increasing cheers, Dominic talks remotely with executive producers about the highly personal process of building something truly unique in this Peak TV era.

So listen to that refreshingly honest interview and let's not take prisoners or save egos, not even ours, on television in a time of pandemic.