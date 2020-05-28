Lewisville teenager's body missing since Monday recovered from Lake Texoma – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

KINGSTON, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The body of a Lewisville teenager missing since Monday was found Wednesday on the shores of Lake Texoma in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation reports on the body of Julian "J.J." Olley was found around noon near the United States 70 bridge over the Lake Washita arm of the lake that stretches on both sides of the Texas-Oklahoma border.

The 19-year-old was last seen at the entrance to Catfish Bay, just south of the bridge.

The Oklahoma state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

