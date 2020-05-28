Lessons from the best (and worst) of Sporting News college football predictions since 2014

%MINIFYHTML99c2e4279f1e3cefc9246c3c89c0325911%

"The bowl projections don't make sense!"

That's the battle cry you'll hear the most when you drop picks for 44 bowls this time of year. You should see emails and tweets. I started doing bowling projections for Sporting News in 2014, the first year of the college football tie.

I learned that college football fans not only think bowl projections don't make sense, but they also love separating those projections weekly.

I will take responsibility. In the past six years, I've connected with 13 of the 24 playoff teams (54 percent) and seven of the 12 championship game participants (58 percent). So I'm a little over half right, which is fine.

Admit it. Bowl projections are fun, even when you're wrong. The playoff picks are the most important part, so I looked back over the past seven years to see how insignificant those picks were. Enjoy.

* Denotes chosen to play a championship game

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL 2020:

Top 25 preseason rankings, bowl projections, all Americans, and more

2014

SN playoff picks: Alabama vs. Oklahoma *, State of Florida vs. Oregon *

Who we hit: Alabama, Florida state, Oregon

Who we miss: Ohio State

Looking back: Not bad for the first year. He nailed the Florida State-Oregon semifinal and had the Ducks in the championship game. The problem is the choice of Oklahoma. The Sooners lost five games that season, leading to the hiring of offensive coordinator and future coach Lincoln Riley.

2015

SN playoff picks: TCU vs. Ohio State *, Auburn vs. Oregon *

Who we hit: None

Who we miss: Alabama, Michigan State, Clemson, Oklahoma

Looking back: This was the only year that I didn't get a correct playoff team. We fell in love with Jeremy Johnson's hype on an Auburn team that lost six games. Oregon lost four games to Vernon Adams. Ohio State and TCU were legitimate playoff contenders, but this was a year we should have gone for Bama.

2016

SN playoff picks: Alabama * vs. Ohio State, Clemson * vs. Oklahoma

Who we hit: Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson

Who we miss: Washington

Looking back: We were close to the clean sweep, but Oklahoma ended with two losses and finished at n. 7th in the final ranking of the College Football Playoff. This is where the trend of choosing Alabama-Clemson began every year, but I screwed it up the following year.

2017

SN playoff picks: USC * vs. Florida State, Alabama * vs. Ohio State

Who we hit: Alabama

Who we miss: Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma

Looking back: We all entered USC with Sam Darnold after his Rose Bowl victory against Penn State the previous season. Trojans lost in Washington state and Notre Dame in the regular season. We lost Oklahoma again and we ignored the scenario of the two SEC team. That's hard to pick in a four-team playoff.

2018

SN playoff picks: Alabama * vs. Oklahoma, Clemson * vs. Ohio State

Who we hit: Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma

Who we miss: Notre dame

Looking back: Three out of four again. We've chosen the Buckeyes to make the Playoffs every year from first, and the discussion between Ohio State and Oklahoma over that final spot was intense. We don't have Notre Dame breaking an undefeated regular season.

2019

SN playoff picks: Clemson * vs. Texas, Alabama * vs. Ohio State

Who we hit: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State

Who we miss: Texas

Looking back: We thought Texas was back. The Longhorns season fell apart after the LSU defeats earlier in the season, the eventual national champion; and Oklahoma, another playoff team. We do not regret the choice since we have everything else right.

2020

SN playoff picks: Ohio State * vs. Oklahoma, Clemson * vs. Alabama

What we have: More of the same. These schools have combined for 17 of 24 CFP appearances, and we've already chosen this combination in 2016 and 2018. Unless there are two SEC teams again, it's a good bet that at least three of these teams make the playoffs. Who else are you going to choose?