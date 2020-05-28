Lakers' LeBron James expresses outrage at George Floyd's death – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML23f7203849dd30aedae4b90f1bc3d29712% %MINIFYHTML23f7203849dd30aedae4b90f1bc3d29712%

– Lakers star LeBron James took to social media this week to express his anger at the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, during an arrest in Minneapolis that has sparked protests across the country.

In an Instagram post Tuesday night, James posted a side-by-side photo of a Minneapolis police officer with his knee to Floyd's neck, along with a photo of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, kneeling during a national anthem.

"Do you understand now !! ?? !! ?? Or are you still fuzzy? LeBron wrote.

Then on Wednesday, James posted a 2014 photo wearing a "I Can't Breathe," referring to the controversial death of Eric Garner, who died after being strangled by a New York City police officer.

On Monday, the cell phone captured images of the violent arrest of Floyd, 46. The video showed a white police officer with his knee pressed against Floyd's neck and repeatedly saying that he cannot breathe. He later died in a hospital.

The four officers involved in the arrest were fired on Tuesday.

According to Up News Info Minnesota, the officers had been sent to a report of someone using a forged document at a deli. Police initially claimed that Floyd resisted officers and was intoxicated.

The video sparked protests across the country, including downtown Los Angeles, where protesters briefly closed Highway 101 on Wednesday afternoon and damaged two California Highway Patrol vehicles.

There were violent protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Up News Info Minnesota reports that the buildings were burned down and a man was shot dead.