LAFC Banc of California Stadium Seeks New Sponsor After Termination of Naming Rights Agreement – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park may soon have a new name.

The Bank of California announced that it is terminating its naming rights to the Los Angeles Football Club stadium, opening an opportunity for a new stadium sponsor to move.

The Bank of California and the LAFC jointly announced a long-term restructuring of their partnership, and the bank will eventually relinquish the stadium's naming rights while continuing to serve as the LAFC's main banking partner.

The restructured deal gives LAFC the ability to seek other possible sponsorships for the 2-year-old stadium south of downtown Los Angeles.

"We are extremely proud of our relationship with Banc of California and all that we have built and accomplished together," said Tom Penn, LAFC President and Co-Owner.

“We thank you for being our founding partner in naming rights, helping us create something special, and making Banc of California Stadium one of the best sports and entertainment experiences in Los Angeles. We are excited to continue working with Banc of California on our joint community initiatives, while also seeking a new name rights partner for the stadium. ”

The $ 350 million spot will retain the current name while searching for another sponsor.

In 2016, Banc of California became the first naming rights partner for the LAFC outdoor stadium.

According to Sports Illustrated, when the Banc of California Stadium opened in April 2018, it became the first outdoor sports venue built in Los Angeles since 1962.

Since its opening, the LAFC has sold all 44 Major League Soccer games at the stadium.

The stadium has also hosted concert performances by the bands Mumford & Sons, Iron Maiden and The Original Misfits.

