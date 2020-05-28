Lady GaGa Hand delivers & # 39; Chromatica & # 39; to retailers

%MINIFYHTML1ef7fab89950401539f02b2bedc3fca213%

Using her social media account, the singer of & # 39; Rain on Me & # 39; He shares a photo of her wearing a pink spiked mask as she sits behind the wheel of a platform full of copies of her new album.

Lady Gaga He took to the streets in a huge truckload of copies of his new album to personally deliver the release to retailers on Wednesday, May 27.

Wearing a pink spiked mask, the "Poker Face" star took a very hands-on approach to making sure the outlets got their new album "Chromatica," which will be officially released to fans on Friday, May 29.

GaGa took to Instagram to post photos of herself behind the wheel of the large platform, which was peppered with CD advertising.

"Give me #Chromatica to all retailers around the world … in Chromatica there is no time and distance," he captioned the photos.