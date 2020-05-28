Lady Gaga's highly anticipated future album # 1 "Chromatica,quot; arrives tomorrow.
"Stupid love,quot; was the moment.
"Rain On Me,quot; IS the moment.
Homosexuality is thriving.
For those who are not heterosexual, "Chromatica,quot; is a place. It is a vibe. Is a feeling. This is how Gaga explained it:
I live in Chromatica, that's where I live. I entered my frame: I found the Earth, I eliminated it. The land is canceled. I live in Chromatica. "
Do you hear that The land is canceled.
On Twitter, an account called @ChromaticaGov he is functioning as the impromptu head of state for Chromatica.
They have decided that the cock destroyers are the leaders of the TSA.
Iced coffee is the drink of choice.
Heterosexuality is tolerated, but not encouraged.
And the funds receive a monthly stimulus.
Yesterday, Gaga tweeted that she would personally deliver copies of "Chromatica,quot; to stores.
He included this recently iconic image of her driving a truck wearing a face mask.
Because this is what fans do today, the Chromatica government account He tweeted on Fed Ex that "this woman,quot; almost hit them with a truck.
And FedEx apparently believed them because they responded sincerely 😩
Someone else in the responses echoed the same sentiment, adding that the * same woman * called them the "f-word."
So there you have it. Lady Gaga is now a troublesome FedEx driver. Go figure. Take me to Chromatica!
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTMLa294eeaf6537a604624342e940da932f16%