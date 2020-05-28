Lady Gaga fans are trolling Fed-Ex and claim that Gaga almost hit them with a truck

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Lady Gaga fans are trolling Fed-Ex and claim that Gaga almost hit them with a truck
%MINIFYHTMLa294eeaf6537a604624342e940da932f13%

%MINIFYHTMLa294eeaf6537a604624342e940da932f14%

Lady Gaga's highly anticipated future album # 1 "Chromatica,quot; arrives tomorrow.

"Stupid love,quot; was the moment.

"Rain On Me,quot; IS the moment.

UMG

It will be # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 next week. I feel it in my bones.

Homosexuality is thriving.

For those who are not heterosexual, "Chromatica,quot; is a place. It is a vibe. Is a feeling. This is how Gaga explained it:

I live in Chromatica, that's where I live. I entered my frame: I found the Earth, I eliminated it. The land is canceled. I live in Chromatica. "

Do you hear that The land is canceled.

On Twitter, an account called @ChromaticaGov he is functioning as the impromptu head of state for Chromatica.

They have decided that the cock destroyers are the leaders of the TSA.

Cock Destroyers, @more_milf @SophieASlut are TSA bosses at Chromatican International Airport. They have a zero tolerance policy for any paraphernalia that enters our borders. All visitors are subject to search upon entry!

Iced coffee is the drink of choice.

Heterosexuality is tolerated, but not encouraged.

And the funds receive a monthly stimulus.

Bottoms are not required to work and receive a monthly paycheck from the Chromatican government

%MINIFYHTMLa294eeaf6537a604624342e940da932f15%

Bottoms are not required to work and receive a monthly paycheck from the Chromatican government

Yesterday, Gaga tweeted that she would personally deliver copies of "Chromatica,quot; to stores.

Delivering #Chromatica to all retailers around the world ... in Chromatica time and distance don't exist 🤪 https://t.co/4Kko04hk4v

Delivering #Chromatica to all retailers around the world … in Chromatica time and distance don't exist 🤪 https://t.co/4Kko04hk4v

He included this recently iconic image of her driving a truck wearing a face mask.

Because this is what fans do today, the Chromatica government account He tweeted on Fed Ex that "this woman,quot; almost hit them with a truck.

. @ FedEx @FedExHelp this woman almost hit me as she drove down my block delivering packages for you. I wrote your dishes just in time ... it said "PSSYWGN,quot;, do something right away

. @ FedEx @FedExHelp this woman almost hit me as she drove down my block delivering packages for you. I wrote your dishes just in time … it said "PSSYWGN,quot;, do something right away

And FedEx apparently believed them because they responded sincerely 😩

Someone else in the responses echoed the same sentiment, adding that the * same woman * called them the "f-word."

So there you have it. Lady Gaga is now a troublesome FedEx driver. Go figure. Take me to Chromatica!

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

%MINIFYHTMLa294eeaf6537a604624342e940da932f16%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here