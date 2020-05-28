La Mirada, 13, celebrates her college graduation with the front yard ceremony – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLd98ed9672d29d6f32a5d42e1b70732a313%

– A stage was set up in front of a house in La Mirada on Wednesday to celebrate the milestone of a 13-year-old boy.

With tons of friends and family cheering him on from their cars, Jack Rico marked his graduation in style. But this special teenager was not celebrating the end of his high school career like many of his peers.

Jack became the youngest graduate of Fullerton College, finishing not one, but four associate degrees.

"I don't know," he said when asked how he got so smart. "It just happened."

But Jack quickly clarifies that he is not a genius and that he really worked very hard for this momentous achievement.

"You never know everything," he said. "You have to study day and night."

Jack's mother Ru Andrade began home schooling when Jack was in third grade after acknowledging that his son needed more challenges than he had in his elementary school.

"He is full of knowledge about everything," Andrade said.

Andrade said that when Jack was 11, he had exceeded all high school standards, and held himself accountable for his own grades along the way.

"I did my best," said Jack. "And I can't be sad about the result, whether it's an A or less."

Although, Jack admitted, he had never received a lower grade than an A.

"You know, for us, his heart is bigger than his brain," Andrade said.

Jack's next stop is University of La Verne, and while still unsure of a career, he said he loves screenwriting.

"I'm still trying, like, to explore my interests," he said.

And although he dreams of having lunch with Steven Spielberg and Michael Bay, for the moment he was happy to celebrate his graduation with friends and family.

"Thank you all so much for coming and supporting me," he said.