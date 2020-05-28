LA City Announces $ 100 Million Aid Program for Tenants and Homeowners – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With just a few days before June 1, the City of Los Angeles announced a major relief effort Wednesday to help both tenants and homeowners struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is the largest tenant assistance program of any city in our nation," said Council President Nury Martinez.

The city said it will use $ 100 million in federal pandemic aid funds to help some 50,000 families across the city.

"People are fighting," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "They feel like they're looking toward the cliff or they're already falling."

The program will provide up to $ 1,000 per month for two months to landlords to help families in need pay the rent. The city said it would soon announce how people could apply.

The news comes the same day that the state of California topped 100,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles Times tracker.

But Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County, said an increase in the number of positive tests could be due to the county's increasing testing capacity.

"That's a good thing, as I've pointed out, because that just means that many more people are getting tested," he said. "But our positivity rate has also dropped."

Deaths and hospitalizations have also decreased across the county, meaning L.A. may see hairdressers and salons reopen soon. Officials were awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom's approval to move forward Wednesday and were expecting news as early as the end of the week.

Although gyms and gyms still wondered when they might reopen.

"I can't afford to wait much more than a week at this stage," a gym owner said during a virtual roundtable with the governor. "We are literally breathless."

Newsom told a panel of gym owners that his office would issue guidelines for gyms to reopen next week.

But as the state continues to move forward with the reopening, Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer, said she believes the state is moving too fast.

"The rate at which the state has made these modifications is troubling to me," he said.