KUWK: The Kardashians thought they should celebrate Scott Disick's birthday for this sweet reason!

Scott Disick's separation from Sofia Richie occurred sometime before his birthday, but that doesn't mean he has passed the sad and lonely special day. As you probably already know, the Kardashians threw him a surprise birthday party after taking him on a trip!

But, according to a source close to the reality TV clan, there was no way they weren't going to celebrate, so this wasn't really a big surprise.

Inside information shared with HollywoodLife that: "They are the only family Scott really has, and they don't take it lightly." He has been having a hard time, so it was important for them to get together to show him their love and to TEST him how much they care. "How sweet!

The one who documented the party they hosted for Scott was none other than Kylie Jenner!

The young billionaire went to her platform to share several photos from the event, one showing her and her daughter Stormi, while another showed the makeup mogul hugging the birthday boy.

In the caption, she wrote: "yesterday celebrating (Scott Disick)".

The mother of her children, Kourtney Kardashian, was, of course, at the party too, alongside the young men, but she did not share any photos of her posing with her ex.

Instead, he shared one of hers and her sister Kylie at the party!

Judging from all the posts by other members of the KarJenner family, the other children were also present!

Earlier, another source told the same site that Kourtney taking Scott and the kids to Canyon Point, Utah, was a last-minute decision and was not planned as a birthday trip for Scott, but it turned into that. All the kids love to celebrate birthdays, so it was a lot of fun for them, too. "



