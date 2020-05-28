KUWK: Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian go on a weekend trip together amid reports from Sofia Richie Split – Here's why!

%MINIFYHTML486531b802334d7f925cc7c23172826811%

A few days before his separation from Sofia Richie, Scott Disick was invited by his ex and mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, to Utah, to spend the weekend together and an internal report claims to know why. The former couple also celebrated their birthday together in Los Angeles, while Sofia didn't even bother wishing her a happy birthday!

A source tells HollywoodLife that the Memorial Day family trip was Kardashian's idea.

They went on to explain that she ‘invited Scott to join her and the children on their getaway to Amangiri (resort in Canyon Point, Utah) because she knows how happy she is to have the children around her. It also feels like it's one of the most healing places he's ever been, so I knew it would be good for Scott. "

The source close to the KarJenners also shared through the same site Scott has been working on ‘on her issues and going to great lengths to improve to make it easier for her to have him around. (Kourtney) feels confident that he's back on the right track and enjoying healthy and positive distractions as he continues to recover. "

As fans know, late last month, a photo of Scott was leaked at a rehab center, causing him to leave immediately after he had not yet completed treatment.

His lawyer released a statement explaining that his client had registered to 'accept and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to the sudden death of his mother (in 2013), followed by the death of his father 3 months later. "

But despite sources saying he would continue to receive help in the privacy of his own home, someone told Page Six that a month after the rehab season, "Scott had returned to his old ways and Sofia was fed up."

As for his birthday party, the first source emphasized that the departure was a last-minute decision, therefore, not a trip planned for Scott's birthday. It was just a happy coincidence!



