KUWK: Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi have the same toothy smile in the side-by-side photos!

Kylie Jenner took to her IG account to share a photo of her when she was little, as well as one of her daughter, Stormi, and it seems that the two share exactly the same smile! Mother and daughter are very much alike and fans couldn't help but talk about the resemblance and tenderness in general!

In fact, the side-by-side comparison was first shared by a fanatic, but the young billionaire just had to republish it on his platform.

Stormi obviously looks a lot like her mother even now, but seeing them at similar stages in their lives, it's like they're twins!

Both photos show girls with the same toothy smiles, full cheeks, and side parts.

Plus, her eye and hair color is the same too!

Kylie must have liked the comparison a lot as she decided to republish the images on her own platform too!

After all, what parent doesn't like to see a part of them in their children?

The main difference between the two photos is actually their clothing!

The instant it was taken at Scott Disick's birthday party, Stormi was wearing a brown T-shirt and white shorts, as well as colorful Nike shoes.

As for Kylie's baby photo, she was dressed in a bright pink outfit!

However, it is a well known fact that Stormi's favorite color is pink, which is why Kylie has made her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters primarily that color, so her son can enjoy being there when he goes out with his mother. at work!

It so happened that in the recent snap, she was shaking different colors.

And that makes sense since the girl is already a very fashionista and the variety in her wardrobe is important when you have that title!

Of course, he gets a lot of guidance from his parents, but still, Stormi always owns whatever he uses!



