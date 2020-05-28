KUWK: Khloe Kardashian responds to criticism of young family members playing together despite social distance rules!

%MINIFYHTMLf43f52acb68381fda64e05e5faf1556711%

The stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have been sharing super cute clips of family babies hanging out together! However, although many love to see cousins ​​interacting, there were also many who were quite upset that they did not respect the rules of social distancing!

In response, Khloe turned to her platform to emphasize that the rules were not, in fact, broken for the meeting to happen!

It all started with some of the KarJenners gathered yesterday to spend time together after more than two months in separate quarantine.

That said, Khloe kept her followers posted on their family reunion, posting multiple clips in her GI Stories.

Children, including Stormi, Psalm and North can be seen playing in a bouncy castle while Khloe makes sure to supervise them.

As mentioned above, many fans couldn't help but talk about the family moment, but some also criticized Khloe and the other parents involved for not following the rules in the midst of a terrifying global pandemic.

Not to mention that in one post, Khloe was encouraging people to practice social distancing while the kids who were hanging out in a separate post were telling a different story to make people angry.

Khloe was quick to respond, saying that: ‘They are all cousins. So we know how they have been quarantined and there are fewer than 10 people with us. It is literally what the governor declares is perfectly fine to do in the state of California. "

Many fans showed their support, prompting Kardashian to add: ‘Not even trying to be rude. (It) It drives me crazy when people act like they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But I guess it's human nature. "



