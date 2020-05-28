Khloe Kardashian defends family after being criticized for not socially distancing her children

%MINIFYHTMLd234bed2c5a4ea5ddeaca677898c23ec13%

In several videos Khloe posts to her Instagram account, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Psalm, and North West can be seen thrilled jumping into a bouncy castle.

Up News Info – People always have something to say about the KarJenner family. They went out for a family celebration on Tuesday, May 26, and people noted that the famous clan did not attempt to practice social distancing for their babies, including Khloe KardashianTrue Thompson's daughter, Kylie JennerStormi Webster's daughter, as well as Kim KardashianSon of the psalm and the northwest.

In several videos Khloe posted on her Instagram account, the kids could be excited jumping into a bouncy castle. While many were enthusiastic about how cute the children were, some fans criticized the family for letting their children hang out in an order of social distancing.

"I find it funny that Khloe has posted about social estrangement, but they are all partying for Scott's birthday," one person commented, to which Khloe replied, "They are all cousins. So we know how they have been quarantined and there are less than 10 people with us. It is literally what the governor says is perfectly fine to do in the state of California. "

Khloe then responded to a fan who encouraged her to ignore detractors. "I don't even try to be rude. It drives me crazy when people act like they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves." the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star wrote" Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But I guess it's human nature. "

This is not the first time that Khloe has been criticized for things related to COVID-19. Earlier this month, she was criticized for teasing him. Kourtney Kardashian covering her sister's house with toilet paper on mother's day. "I was hoping everyone would leave. This just shows how disconnected they are with reality. People in the real world have much more important things to do now," said one critic at the time.

A Facebook user also called the action "an unpleasant display of privileges when so many are suffering and have little or nothing at the moment." Another detractor chimed in: "Khloe Kardashian proudly papers the Kourtney Kardashian mansion as a joke, despite the fact that there is a worldwide shortage of toilet paper."