Khia roasts rapper Trina again: Who have you ever fought ?!

Khia turned to her Gag Order show to roast fellow rapper Trina once again, after Trina posted a video hinting that she wanted to shake hands with Khia.

"Esther Rolles aka Trick Daddy,quot; No Dollars "was going to break the Internet and nobody saw it. B * tch, we people said 'you didn't break the Internet, b * tch, you just broke' He said before adding that Trina "didn't write sh * t and sold nothing trying to fight TWP and those old asses, tired ass songs that got together boy. Boo, no one is buying them b * tch."

Khia continued: "So now you want to try making a Tik Tok by pretending you want a box. B * tch in your 365 years, years of dog that is life, Ho, who have you fought with? I'll wait. Acting how you want to throw the hands, and you don't have any battery charge. Gag order, let's talk about the b * tch command, you were running then, and now you're running. Mkkay, like you're running from that challenge. I bet you won't. order, let's talk about order, people say 'run that record and let's see how many assault charges you have. No na' ho, just assault a deadly p * ssy, you killed and shot so many niggas with that girl Honey, these are probably the only charges you've ever had. "

Check out the complete roast above.