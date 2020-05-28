Kevin Hart talks about his difficult recovery after a horrible car accident

Kevin Hart appeared in the Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier this week, and during the two-hour discussion, the Jumanji: the next level Star spoke about her horrible car accident in 2019 and the difficult recovery that followed.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian revealed that he kept pain a secret from his doctors and refused pain medications. After breaking his back, Hart says he saw his recovery as a competition and a way to challenge himself.

"I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know I was having pain because I thought they would stop letting me try my walks," Hart explained, adding that he was awake and walking two weeks after leaving the hospital. . "I faced pain. Every night was a horrible night. "

Hart admitted that he should have used a walker, but he wanted to give the perception that things were better than they were. He said he had a brace on his back and that he did not want anyone else to worry about his condition.

He explained that the "worst,quot; part of the experience was not being able to walk, but that the doctors told him that if he was patient, he could fully recover and be himself again. But, Hart says he immediately started thinking about how he could work to be better than he was before.

"If I can keep beating myself up, that means I'm in a battle with the only person I really want to f–– win and that's me. I don't care about anyone else. I'm in this awesome Rocky story with myself, ”Hart said.

Hart said the spine fractured in the accident and that doctors had to fuse it together. Now, he has metal on his back, and his recovery is about getting his back comfortable with metal, but also returning to normal flexibility.

Kevin Hart says he is currently 98 percent recovered, and that is because he went to work and started physical therapy as soon as he left the hospital. The actor explained that he was not taking days off and that his fitness plan helped him recover quickly.

Hart says that if he didn't have that core, he would be paralyzed. He also revealed that the doctor looked him in the eye and told him he was lucky to walk.

"There are no bad days for me," said Hart. “My biggest cry in life came from the first day I came home from the hospital. Because there was an option that he would never see that house again. There was an option that I would never see my wife and children. I have no reason to be angry because I don't have to be here. "

You can watch Joe Rogan's full interview with Kevin Hart in the video above.



