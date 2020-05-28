Kevin Hart: I lied to the hospital about pain after a car accident

Kevin Hart sat down for a recent interview with Joe Rogan, where he revealed that he lied to the hospital about how much pain he was feeling after his serious car accident last year.

"I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know I was having pain," Hart said, "because I thought they were going to stop me from letting me keep walking."

Hart suffered back injuries when the driver of his car lost control of the vehicle and rolled onto an embankment before crashing into a tree.

Hart also revealed how the accident changed his outlook on life:

"When you approach that light and if you are lucky enough to return to that light, you value life differently," he said. "There are no bad days for me."

He continued, "There was a choice that I would never see that house again. There was a choice that I would never walk that road again. There was a choice that I would never see my wife and children again."