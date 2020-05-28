Keri Hilson responds fiercely to the enemy who is dismissing her position of political orientation

%MINIFYHTML5f5ac1787e0adcbe9610e9f00d05c28711%

Trying to help raise awareness of police brutality following the death of George Floyd, the lead singer of & # 39; Knock You Down & # 39; It becomes political in its publication on the platform to share photos.

Keri Hilson He was among the celebrities who paid tribute to George Floyd, a black man who was killed by four Minneapolis police officers. Trying to help raise awareness of police brutality, the singer went political in her recent Instagram post. However, one of his followers doubted his true purpose.

In the post on Wednesday, May 27, Keri shared a message along with a photo of her inside a car. "We didn't choose 'black or white', but we chose 'right or wrong'," so he wrote in the caption.

Instead of praise, Keri received criticism from someone who didn't seem to think she was genuine. "It is simply finding another way to show its appearance with its perfect lighting. It is not talking about anything," said the user.

Keri did not hold back in her response to the detractor, telling him to "shut up." She added, "I gave a shit about a photo today. I'm pissed off. I found a meaningless black and white photo on my phone to comment on serious matters in my caption. Because I express through words and s ** It's heavy on my heart. People read the subtitles HERE. "

Then he concluded, "WE are not the superficial type. Also, I post what I want, how I want / Gone somewhere with their judgment. There are serious things to worry about."

Fans quickly defended Keri over criticism. "Keri Hilson is so beautiful! She can always show her face and lend her voice to injustice!" An advocate wrote. Another fan added: "Don't hate her because she's beautiful!"

"NAH IS OUT OF CONTROL … I swear men act more like women these days," someone else noted. Meanwhile, a fanatic wondered, "If you're wrong with that person, hahaha, oh my gosh."

In addition to Keri, other stars spoke about the death of George Floyd. Justin Bieber He used his Twitter to call for an end to police brutality and wrote: "THIS MUST STOP. This makes me absolutely sick. This makes me mad. This man died. This makes me sad. Racism is bad. We need to use our voice! " Then he offered his condolences and added, "Sorry, GEORGE FLOYD."

Also crying out for justice, Ariana Grande Posted in his Instagram Stories, "Justice is not just about specific officers arrested. It is about dismantling the systems that make it possible." Added the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #justiceforGeorgeFloyd.

In a video that appeared on Monday, May 25, a police officer put his knee on George's neck when he arrested him. George repeatedly told officers that he was unable to breathe, but was ignored until he became unconscious. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, but could not be saved. All four officers involved in the arrest were fired, while the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI would independently investigate the incident.