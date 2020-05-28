Kenya Moore Proves He Raised The Perfect Daughter By Testing Her In This Video

Let Kenya Moore go the extra mile for a simple challenge with the help of her daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

Like many other mothers, the former model and star of Atlanta Real Housewives She decided to have her son take part in the latest kid-friendly challenge to hit the Internet: the #fruitsnackchallenge.

Kenya took things a little further than others by using a delicious cake. She accessed her Instagram page to share an adorable video of her daughter, Brooklyn, participating in a dessert challenge.

Before Kenya left the room, she told baby Brooklyn several times to resist the temptation and not touch the delicious cake.

Marc Daly's daughter surprised fans by displaying her ability to resist the urge to touch the delicious-looking giant dessert sitting right in front of her.

Kenya captioned the post: “#fruitsnackchallenge #dessertchallenge. Part One: A surprise cookie dough cake from @ahautecookie look how. "

One fan had this reaction to the video: “That was bad for most sweets. Kenya made a beef tart, even as an adult, she touched it. It seemed to me that Brooklyn might as well have touched her, but we couldn't see the other side. I know she was coming. Children will be children, and that's fine. "

Another commenter wrote: “LOL! Yes, she was fighting hard 😂🤣 Too adorable ❤️😍. I don't think I could have expected the cake to look good. All in the face of poor Brooklyn, she listens well! "

This supporter shared: The colorful fruit snacks make all the difference, who wants a boring brown cake. God bless her little heart because she showed restraint and discipline that even some adult people don't possess. ”

This person had this joke: “I was traumatized… When I pointed the finger, I felt threatened. Hahaha WOW … do you put a whole cake? I'm sorry I touched it. Good job Brookie.YEAHHHH🎈🎈🎉🎉🎉👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤❤ because I like to watch kids tear up cakes. I know it's weird, but every year we let my grandson tear up his birthday cake. Not for malicious reasons, but only because she has more fun! I think @thekenyamoore is a wonderful mommy. "

A fifth follower stated: “Correct! 🤣😍 … leave it in Kenya, it's going to challenge that brain, honey! I love @thekenyamooreactually thought it was a creative twist on the #fruitsnack challenge. I have three children, and I don't think any of them would have been successful. "

Kenya can take the victory in this case.



