Kenia Moore says NeNe Leakes' marriage is an "agreement" amid rumors of infidelity

Kenya moore he's hitting her "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"co-star NeNe leaks. In a new interview with HollywoodLife.com, the 49-year-old Bravo personality overshadowed NeNe's marriage to husband Gregg Leakes amid rumors that she is dating a new man.

"It is absolutely the truth," Kenya said of the rumors that NeNe is in a relationship with a man named Rodney White behind Gregg's back. She went on to say, "[Page Six] had overwhelming evidence of [NeNe & Rodney] hanging out and being all together in public."

He also insisted that "it is quite clear that they are dating or were dating! I think that is very clear!" The mother of one added: "NeNe feels very comfortable taking him to & # 39;Watch what happens live& # 39; and & # 39;Good morning america& # 39; and all his tours and press tours and being seen in different states, so for me, I've known about him by others [stars of & # 39; Real Housewives & # 39;] for a while, but I didn't comments about it because I didn't I don't feel it was necessary. "

As for why she decided to speak on the matter now, Kenya explained: "Seeing her attack my [own] marriage [on the show and in the press] and mock my marriage and really see what she was projecting on me was really happening in their marriage, which is, yes, at this point, it's probably just a handshake and [she and Gregg] are probably just cohabiting and it's just an exchange of money so they're still together at this point. points to the fact that he really doesn't want to be with Gregg. "

"I think [NeNe and Gregg] are just married and it is a deal," Kenya continued. "I think it's what she was projecting onto me, which is just a handshake and a deal and I think that's what his marriage is really about right now. I think it's just a handshake and a deal and he drives certain business aspects for her and she does what she wants to do and he does what he wants to do and that's what their relationship is about. "

NeNe, however, denied Kenya's claims. "It is quite disturbing that, especially during this time of so much pain, that once again we have to deal with a disgruntled housewife trying to capitalize on NeNe's name and personal life for the sake of publicity," revealed a representative. for her in the post. .

"Kenya declared to herself that she and NeNe had not been talking for almost two years, so there is no point in talking so familiarly about NeNe's personal life," the representative argued. "And dragging your marriage, family, and relationship for decades through the mud steadily to hint at anything about my client's character is sad, confusing, and a despicable public relations tactic that we have no interest in contributing to. We encourage Kenya to focus on its own marriage and we wish it well. "