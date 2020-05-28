Kendra Wilkinson's # 1 priority is her children during the COVID-19 pandemic

2020 turned out to be a wild ride for several reasons, but the coronavirus pandemic was definitely one of them, as most people now know. Celebrities and artists have been kept busy through their social media series or charity organizations.

However, some have chosen to simply focus on their family life, and Kendra Wilkinson is one of them. According to a new report from Us magazine, Kendra Wilkinson and her ex-husband Hank Baskett are working in the most positive environment for their children during the COID-19 quarantine.

A source who spoke to Us Weekly claimed that Kendra has been doing her best to enjoy time with family while staying positive. 34 years old Girls next door Alum and the 37-year-old former soccer player separated in 2018 after just nine years of marriage.

They have two children together, Hank IV, who is 10, and then Alijah, who is 6. It is undeniable that caring for their children is their top priority right now. The source who spoke to the media outlet claimed that she and Hank have gotten along very well lately for the sake of their children.

Although, last month, Kendra was seen with an anonymous man while shopping for food in Los Angeles, but a source said it was nothing serious. In other words, it was not going to have an impact on his family.

According to the same insider information, the anonymous man and Kendra were simply hanging out informally, and she wasn't spending much of her free time on him, either.

Kendra confirmed this when she posted on May 28, Thursday, that she was single. She wrote in ‘Gram,“ current status: SINGLE MOM! No man!!:

These days, Kendra is committed to teaching her children to love themselves in a world that is sometimes difficult to do, especially since social media is so dominant and part of everyday life now. Kendra says she wants her children to have a very high self-esteem.



