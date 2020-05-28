%MINIFYHTMLef10c8f96d1c26102087e05b7e368a0611%

Kendall Jenner covers Vogue Japan for July 2020 and, as usual now, posed for various covers. Photographer Giampaolo Sgura shot Kendall for the cover and editorial, while makeup artist Helene Vasnier made Kendall's face. Ward designed Kendall's hair and Elissa Santisi designed Kendall for the publication. Although the Coronavirus pandemic has caused face-to-face modeling work to become a failure, many publications planned multiple magazines in advance and may present new content. Kendall has been quarantined with her family, but now they are starting to go out and do more things as a family.

Kendall looks stunning in all of her photos, as usual, and many people compare her to her mother, Kris Jenner when she was younger.

In one photo, Kendall sat in a chair with her dark hair slicked back and away from her face. She wore a dark Longchamp jacket in a white dress and held a book to her chest as she looked directly into the camera.

You can see the photo below.

Kendall posed for several black and white photos that are gaining popularity on social media platforms for their elegance, charm, and beauty of Kendall. Many people left comments saying they liked Kendall's looks and even though she was wearing makeup she looked perfect and natural.

You can check out one of the Vogue Japan covers featuring Kendall Jenner below.

Vogue Japan stated the following about the cover of Kendall.

Kendall Jenner graces the July cover of VOGUE JAPAN! With the theme of POSITIVE ENERGY, we immerse ourselves in the latest in beauty and how to build a healthy body, mind and soul. We also bring you a list of 100 books and movies that motivate, enrich, and inspire through amazing entertainment. On sale May 28! ✨🌱 #voguejapan #julyissue #kendalljenner ". %MINIFYHTMLef10c8f96d1c26102087e05b7e368a0613%

What do you think of Kendall Jenner's Vogue Japan cover? Are you impressed with the photo shoot?

