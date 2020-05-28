Kelly Ripa remembers the disastrous hilarious hair of 7 years before her graduation party

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest I just won #ThrowbackThursday.

the Living with Kelly and Ryan the co-hosts celebrate the prom this year with a very special gift. In the past few months, many students had their prom canceled because of the Coronavirus pandemic, and now Kelly and Ryan want to make up for them. The co-hosts will then launch "Live & # 39; s At-Home Prom,quot;, which will air tomorrow, May 29, on Living with Kelly and Ryan.

In Friday's episode, Kelly and Ryan will join Jersey Shore DJ star Pauly D, who will provide the music for the celebration. TikTok star Addison Rae will also join in the fun and share a special dance for the occasion, and the pop band AJR He will perform his single "Bang!"

And in celebration of this occasion, Kelly and Ryan also share personal photos of their own proms in a video message to Daily pop.