Kelly Ripa remembers the disastrous hilarious hair of 7 years before her graduation party

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest I just won #ThrowbackThursday.
the Living with Kelly and Ryan the co-hosts celebrate the prom this year with a very special gift. In the past few months, many students had their prom canceled because of the Coronavirus pandemic, and now Kelly and Ryan want to make up for them. The co-hosts will then launch "Live & # 39; s At-Home Prom,quot;, which will air tomorrow, May 29, on Living with Kelly and Ryan.
In Friday's episode, Kelly and Ryan will join Jersey Shore DJ star Pauly D, who will provide the music for the celebration. TikTok star Addison Rae will also join in the fun and share a special dance for the occasion, and the pop band AJR He will perform his single "Bang!"
And in celebration of this occasion, Kelly and Ryan also share personal photos of their own proms in a video message to Daily pop.
"My memory of my graduation party, Ry, you'll appreciate this, I was fixing my hair. I wanted very, very, very curly hair for the prom. After all, it was the '80s, so it was like a great New Jersey hair, "Kelly shares the video. "And I was grooming my hair with these fluffy pink rollers for an extra curl, and I was dipping my comb in water because I like to put it on at night so that when I woke up in the morning, it would be super curly."
But, it turns out Kelly was not dipping her hair in water.
"What I didn't realize was that I was dipping my comb into a 7 Up cup," he reveals. "I didn't realize it was a 7 Up cup. I thought it was a cup of water."
"And so when I removed my hair from the pink fluffy rollers and went to comb it … the proof is in the pudding," says Kelly. "Listen, I couldn't run a comb through that hair for days."
"My favorite memory, and I told you before Kelly, it was a great white limo that we put in $ 25 to get," shares Ryan.
As Ryan explains, his graduation group only had to walk a kilometer to get to a restaurant for dinner, but the limo caused a bit of a delay.
"It took about 30 minutes because the limo was so long that it can't turn or get into the parking lot," says Ryan. "We ended up eating at Bennigan's and then we got to the prom and got home safe and on time."
Check out the video above to see Kelly and Ryan reflect on their graduation moments in high school! And be sure to watch your graduation special at home tomorrow!
