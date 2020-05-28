Kelly Loeffler and her lavish bang are off the hook for insider trading

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Insider Investigation on the Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, hairenthusiastic care and woman who definitely not committing any crime has been removed by the Department of Justice. in a statement For NBC News, its spokesperson called the investigation "politically motivated," which is definitely a way to describe the controversy..

In case you forgot, Loeffler sold millions in stock after a coronavirus briefing long before the pandemic was announced to the public. The questions were realed on whether she Benefited from inside information, having withheld information not Known to the public about an impending stock market disaster. The Department of Justice has also fell similar research on Senators James Inhofe (R-OK) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), but Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) is not so lucky, and research on him will continue apace.

Anyway, the justice departmentAd of I couldn't come anymore opportune time for Loeffler; her hold on to your senate the seat is dim at best, and further complicated by research. As the Wall street journal notes, recent polls show Loeffler is "behind" his fellow Republican Doug Collins No Matter the Outcome in Georgia this November however this paves the way for his blowout to increase in size and brightness from herehe has to spend its money somehow. (Wall street journal)

People really love Kimberly Guilfoyle and its crispy extensions. (Sorry, I'm still thinking about Kelly Loeffler's hair). Bloomberg reports that the reigning queen of the terrible conservative live broadcasts has tightened his grip even more TriumphRe-election campaign in the two years since she and Trump Jr. started dating. His salary is $ 15,000 a month on Trump's Victoria Finance Committee, where he operates "mostly independently" of Trump's campaign manager. Brad Parscale and Shadow king Jared Kushner.

Guilfoyle & # 39; s influence also comes with a price tag: she has helped shelf above $ 64 million in campaign money for the incumbent president. Bloomberg He reports that since taking the helm at TVFC, he has doubled his fundraising since mid-January. In a recent virtual Trump fundraiser, dad's best little boy, Trump Jr., told attendees:

"There is no doubt that Kimberly will extract money from me as if I had all of you. It is a thing of beauty. Or brutal, I cannot say what it is. It is something like observing nature: it can be incredible, mystical and so cruel as it gets. "

Personally, I would rather not know the intimate details of these elves' sex lives.. But I had to read that, so now you do too! (Bloomberg)

Considering they are launching a fucking spaceship, you would think that the sons of Trump Jr. would look happier … But also, who can not relate?

