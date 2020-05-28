Kelly Clarkson catches baby fever after Cameo's appearance by Gordon Ramsay's son

%MINIFYHTML9ddcb8e1586ada295924c292010b425711%

During an appearance on & # 39; The Kelly Clarkson Show & # 39; of the singer, the famous chef is stunned by his wife's confession that she also wants to have another baby.

Chef Gordon Ramsay it gave Kelly Clarkson baby fever during a recent appearance on her daytime chat show introducing her baby son Oscar.

The pop star visited the Briton from his London home via Skype for his show on Thursday, May 28, and was surprised to find Gordon holding his son.

"Oh my gosh, don't do this to me," said the singer. "I want to have another child and my husband says, 'No, we have four …! & # 39; Oh my God, how cute. I know it's a strange statement, but I want to eat your baby."

"I have a baby fever. I want a baby."

He repeated his baby wish when Ramsay's wife, Tana, joined the chat and confessed, "I want another one too and I'm five, it's crazy."

"Seriously?" her stunned husband replied.