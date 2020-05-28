Kelly Clarkson & # 39; Over the Moon & # 39; on the Performance of the National Anthem for NASA's Launch in America

%MINIFYHTMLa28923e64287358e265b29c801cdb51b11%

The launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley was rescheduled for Saturday, May 30 due to weather concerns.

Kelly Clarkson it has become part of NASA's Launch America initiative. On Wednesday May 27, the current judge in "The voice"He lent his voice as he delivered an interpretation of the National Anthem before the attempted launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

During the live event, the "American idol"alum performed" The Star-Spangled Banner "practically from her cabin in Montana. Sharing her enthusiasm afterwards, she tweeted:" I'm crazy that I was invited to participate in # LaunchAmerica … do you understand? I love space jokes. Demo-2 launch is happening now and @NASA is on Twitter! Safe trips for everyone on board! "

The special event marked the first space mission with a team to be launched from US soil since 2011. Veterans astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were due to take off Wednesday afternoon. However, weather concerns delayed the launch, which has since been rescheduled for Saturday, May 30.

In the original press release on Wednesday's launch, NASA noted that "the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and is scheduled to dock at the space station at 11:39 AM Thursday, May 28. "

Their mission was explained to be "SpaceX's final test flight for NASA's Commercial Crew Program and will provide critical data on the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon spacecraft, and ground systems, as well as operations in orbit, dock and land. "

"The test flight will also provide valuable data for certification of SpaceX's crew transport system for regular flights carrying astronauts to and from the space station," he continued reading. "SpaceX is currently preparing the hardware for the space station's first crew rotation mission, which would happen after the data from this test flight is reviewed for certification."