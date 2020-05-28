Kardashians, Jenners, and kids gather for Scott Disick's 37th birthday party in Utah

%MINIFYHTMLb5f01c58dc4451e46573998ed4280a9d13%

More details are being revealed about Kourtney Kardashian's escape with Scott Disick to Utah. According to new photos and reports, the Kardashians and Jenners have broken their quarantine and joined together as a family unit to celebrate Scott Disick's 37th birthday. The Daily Mail spoke on the matter and gave a full summary of who attended. Earlier on Wednesday, fans were shocked to see photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in Utah and it was clear that they were together, but at the time, it was not known that Kim Kardashian and her children, Khloe Kardashian and True, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster and Kris Jenner were also there. According to Daily Mail reports and new snapshots shared on Instagram, it's clear they were together for Scott's birthday party.

%MINIFYHTMLb5f01c58dc4451e46573998ed4280a9d14% %MINIFYHTMLb5f01c58dc4451e46573998ed4280a9d14%

Now that reports have surfaced saying Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are over, fans have been concerned about Scott's well-being. Scott was also reported to have leaned on Kris Jenner and that she has been a source of strength and support for him.

First, Kourtney shared photos from his Instagram account, but several hours later, he shared a photo with Kylie Jenner.

Later, Kylie made it very clear that she was celebrating Scott Disick's birthday and was not concerned with her social estrangement.

You can see The Daily Mail's full report below.

Inside Scott Disick's 37th birthday party: Kourtney Kardashian, the former Troubled star, wears a mini coquette alongside her sister Kylie Jenner as the family gathers around her after Sofia Richie's separation

via https://t.co/zEaiE19y3O https://t.co/FtcPUCpkKy – Samantha Mahoney (@slesterm) May 28, 2020

Khloe Kardashian shared photos of True Thompson while wearing a shirt from the Scott Disick line that said "Disick Quarantine,quot;. Khloe also encouraged people to stay safe and reminded people to have meetings with fewer than 10 people.

%MINIFYHTMLb5f01c58dc4451e46573998ed4280a9d15%

While many people were happy to see Kardashians and Jenners supporting Scott Disick, some objected to the fact that they broke the quarantine to celebrate together.

What do you think of the Kardashian / Jenner clan coming together to celebrate Scott Disick's birthday? Were you surprised to find out that Scott and Sophia split up?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLb5f01c58dc4451e46573998ed4280a9d38% %MINIFYHTMLb5f01c58dc4451e46573998ed4280a9d38%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0