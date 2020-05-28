Kandi Burruss talks about the unnecessary killings of African Americans

Kandi Burruss is just one of the celebrities who addressed the tragedy that recently occurred with the murder of George Floyd. Check out what he had to say on the matter and how his fans responded.

‘Unnecessary killings of African Americans have become common. That has to stop! R.I.P #GeorgeFloyd If you're tired of this cycle repeating: "ALL HANDS ON THE DECK,quot; Go to JusticeForBigFloyd.com now or click the link in the @ shaunking bio!

⁣ TWO ACTION STEPS for you to take. ⁣🆘 First, call 612-324-4499. "That is a special hotline. When you call, you will hear @ shaunking's voice. He will guide you through the entire process and connect you to all the people and offices that can arrest the men who killed Big Floyd. ⁣Save that number Close it Share then share it everywhere Post it on your IG story and tag @grassrootslaw .Film making calls and tag them🆘 Second, go to JusticeForBigFloyd.com or click on the link in @shaunking bio and complete your SUPER REQUEST Send emails to everyone involved ⁣ And it works. "Share this with everyone you know!" Come on! "Kandi posted on social media.

Fans and followers back her up in the comments. Someone said: ‘London is supporting you. This cannot continue. This has to stop NOW. "

Someone said, “ The United States was always scary about racism, but these two unrelated incidents this week froze me, I couldn't watch the video in its entirety, a law enforcement officer posing while killing a human in 2020 and His fellow officers are waiting nonchalantly to say that this is how we do it, they cannot stop us. Then a white woman who uses her skin color as a weapon to call the police on a black man. Chilling and mind-blowing. "

Another commenter posted: "It is really sad that these bot profiles are even commenting on things like this, this is a very sad situation and things must change in this #rip world,quot;

Someone else wrote: ‘Very sad. Then, what are we going to do? How do those of you with power and influence and money unite to force change in this government? We are willing to help but have no power, influence or $. But we need a change now. "

Kandi recently spoke about the RHOA Virtual Meeting as well.



