Justin Theroux's war with his neighbor continues – He called 911 after recording it allegedly threatening his wife

Actor Justin Theroux has been at war with his neighbor for three years, TMZ reported. Justin now claims he has a recording of his neighbor threatening his wife.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Justin seeks to obtain civil or criminal punishment for Norman Resnicow, his neighbor in New York City.

The man's alleged violent outbursts violate the restraining order established by Justin and his attorney, the actor's attorney says in court documents. Theroux claims that, as a result of his restraining order, Resnicow is unable to harass, intimidate, or intimidate other residents of the building, and that includes his own wife.

In March, Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, issued an order to stay home, and Theroux claims that Resnicow's behavior towards his wife has only escalated since the quarantine began.

Just two days after the government issued the mandate, Resnicow allegedly locked his wife out of her home because she did not have a mask. The man reportedly yelled at his wife to leave because he was afraid of the coronavirus.

Mr. Theroux recorded the incident in question and also called the police, stating that he feared for their safety. And on April 30, there was another incident in which Theroux was asked to call the police.

Apparently, these are not Mr. Resnicow's only outbursts either. On May 3, Justin says he overheard a strong argument between Resnicow and his wife. In the recording, Resnicow allegedly tells his wife that he cannot go out, otherwise he would break his teeth.

According to Justin, he called the police and they came to see what was happening, but he did not fully know how the authorities mitigated the situation.

Ad

Furthermore, Theroux says the incidents in question often leave him with feelings of anxiety that last long after they occur. As a result of all the fiasco, Justin wants Resnicow to be scorned. The actor also wants the man to be fined or jailed.



Post views:

3