Justin Theroux informs his neighbor for making a violent threat against his older wife

Voice actor & # 39; Lady and the Tramp & # 39; He seeks civil or criminal punishment for his neighbor Norman Resnicow, who has been threatening domestic abuse against his wife of 71 years.

Justin Theroux She has denounced one of her neighbors for possible domestic abuse. Former cartoonist Kevin Garvey on the HBO series "The remains"He alleges that his New York neighbor, Norman Resnicow, has been making violent threats against his elderly wife.

According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 48-year-old actor / screenwriter seeks civil or criminal punishment for said neighbor. He claims that Norman's angry outbursts have violated a restraining order established as part of his ongoing litigation.

Justin claims to have heard Norman threaten his 71-year-old wife multiple times since New York was brought under control in March. He recalls two days after Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the order to stay home, Norman locked his wife out of her home because he was angry that she was not wearing a mask and angrily yelled at her to leave.

Later that night, Norman allegedly "erupted in anger" at his wife at home. He was heard calling her "stupid woman" and "damn idiot." The "Tropic Thunder" scribe called the police because he feared for their safety and says he has a record of both incidents.

Justin also called police when there was another incident on April 30, but says Norman pretended not to be home when officers arrived.

Later on May 3, Justin heard a loud verbal attack from Norman against his wife, which he also recorded. In the audio, Norman was angry at his wife who wanted to go out and was heard saying, "No, you won't, because I'll break your teeth. No, sit on your f ** king seat. Sit on your f ** seat king and watch the show. "

He accused his wife of "going deaf" because she listens to podcasts, and angrily said, "Sit down and shut up. You're not going anywhere. You're not going anywhere. You're not-I'm going to watch. Do you want to get it? Do you want broken teeth? I'll break your f ** king teeth. "

Justin called 911 again and the police arrived, but he does not know the result of the police visit.

The ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston He goes on to point out that other residents in the building have filed affidavits saying that these incidents can be traumatic. Echoing his other neighbors, Justin says the outbursts caused him "anxiety that continues long after the incidents have ended."

Justin claims Norman is prohibited from harassing or intimidating potential witnesses, including his wife, in Justin's ongoing case against him, which started in 2017 when Norman threatened to cut off the actor's water and electricity for renovating his Greenwich Village cooperative . He is asking the court to despise Norman and potentially imposing a fine or prison on him.