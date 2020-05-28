Justin Bieber reportedly sent the plastic surgeon to cease and desist

%MINIFYHTML1613ffda98cb6ac04df2d58107383fcd11%

Pointed wife boy Justin Bieber has taken his love for Hailey, whom he loves very much, in case you didn't know, New heights. After TikTok-verified plastic surgeon Dr. Barrett posted a video speculating on The possible plastic surgery procedures of Hailey, affirms that he received a cessation and withdrawal of the lovebirds. The letter, which Dr. Barrett claims is of the couple's lawyers, accuses him of "slandering "Hailey, as well as" using his image ".

What was that adage again, about not drawing attention to something that you clearly don't want people to talk about? ET reports that in a statement obtained from Dr. Barrett he said:

"I received a cease and desist letter from attorneys who claimed to represent her and Justin Bieber demanding that I remove the publication and issue an apology. They claimed that he was slandering her and that she used copyrighted letters and her image. I was definitely surprised since I was simply sharing my opinion on what I thought she might have done. I felt like I was being bullied. I do not earn money with the TikTok account and the "cease and desist" was exaggerated. "

He later states that the purpose of his TikTok is to "raise awareness" about plastic surgery and "remove the stigma associated with it." Noble activities, surely, but let's not forget what TikTok traffics: views. And clearly, scoop videos on possible plastic surgery procedures traffic well, as do accounts dedicated to "investigating" whether celebrity photos have been altered or not. Throw a stone in any direction on social media and you'll reach one of these accounts! (CelebFace comes from comes to mind immediately.) I'm sure Dr. Barrett has a certain "good intention" look, but hides the fact that people love hyper-looking at women's appearances is no less than obtuse.

Now as for Hailey Bieber, who really knows if she has had plastic surgery! A passive negation is one thing, but an assumption the cessation and withdrawal of a TikTok video could question that. Don't draw attention to what you don't want to be talked about! (She is denied have procedures before on Instagram too.) If he ceases and desists is real, probably all will you believe this guy speculates.

Representatives for the Biebers and Dr. Barrett did not immediately respond to Up News Info request for comment. This publication will be updated if and when they do. (ET)

Kenya Moore it's messy Baby Leaks it's messy after a season of Atlanta Real Housewives Spent on a collision course between them, they are now exploding into a messy supernova.

We weekly reports that following RHOAThree-part zoom meeting, Moore states that Leakes is dating APHIS VS National Veterinary Stockpile Director Rodney White. Eek! Her outrageous revelation of leads with previous reports that Leakes has been dating White while she was still married to her husband. Gregg Leaks. (Who, by the way, supposedly is I don't miss to extramarital affairs.) In a statement, Moore said:

“Many of us (housewives) knew that she was out with this man being constantly loving, and we knew what she was doing aside. (…) For me it's as if you felt so comfortable going out in public with someone and kissing them and just being inappropriate, you are a married woman, so for me, there was nothing she could tell me about a marriage, because her own Behavior with your own husband is not something I would like to emulate at any time during my marriage. "

Leakes' representatives, meanwhile, deny Moore's claims, replying: “It is quite disturbing that, especially during this time of so much pain, that we once again have to deal with a disgruntled housewife trying to capitalize on the name and the NeNe's personal life for the sake of publicity. "Similarly," they wish her well "and" encourage "her to put her own marriage in order.

To complicate denials, of course, there are multiple sources that say We weekly of leaks the relationship with White is well known gossip and an "open secret" around the Atlanta social scene. What could be the truth? Well, both Moore and Leakes clearly want this to unfold next season when the cameras get back to work. I'm sure we'll hear a lot from Moore about these two in the lead-up.. (Do you understand? Moore?) (We weekly)

