Julianne Hough approves Brooks Laich thirst trap photo

Julianne Hough I couldn't help but comment Brooks Laichphoto of the "thirst trap,quot;.
On Wednesday, the former NHL star took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself in the water. Along with the "thirst trap,quot; plugin, Laich explained to fans that he recently learned the term, used to describe a sexy photo and wanted to try it out.
"I just heard that term a few weeks ago, and our producer @howmenthinkpodcast @torrbelle challenged me to make my best 'thirst trap' photo for this week's episode!" Laich captioned his Instagram post. "So here are 3 ridiculous shots for you to choose from. Tell me which one is your favorite (photo 1, 2 or 3) and what the 'thirst trap' legend should be."
"Completely over the top and ridiculous, but who cares!" Brooks added before telling the internet to "feast your eyes on this meaningless carousel."
So what did Hough say about her husband's photo?
"This is awesome haha," Hough commented along with laugh and fire emojis. "Also the fact that you just discovered what a thirst trap is … (laughing emoji)."
In response, Laich said to Hough: "You know how I do it (5 years late) ……"
Laich also added emojis of laughter and shrug.
Hough and Laich's relationship has been baffling recently, especially after it was revealed that the couple is distancing themselves socially.
In April, Hough was seen in Los Angeles with the friendly actor. Ben Barnes, while Laich remained in Idaho.
As for the status of the couple's relationship, a source recently told E! News that they are in no rush to make future decisions.
"They continue to spend time apart and are doing their thing," the source explained. "They are still in contact and have not committed to any future decisions."
The source also added: "They are happy to do it this way and they will see what happens."
%MINIFYHTML8beefb92fa23e8849dc21daa6c53c11d14%%MINIFYHTML8beefb92fa23e8849dc21daa6c53c11d15%