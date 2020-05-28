Julianne Hough approves Brooks Laich thirst trap photo

Julianne Hough I couldn't help but comment Brooks Laichphoto of the "thirst trap,quot;.

On Wednesday, the former NHL star took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself in the water. Along with the "thirst trap,quot; plugin, Laich explained to fans that he recently learned the term, used to describe a sexy photo and wanted to try it out.

"I just heard that term a few weeks ago, and our producer @howmenthinkpodcast @torrbelle challenged me to make my best 'thirst trap' photo for this week's episode!" Laich captioned his Instagram post. "So here are 3 ridiculous shots for you to choose from. Tell me which one is your favorite (photo 1, 2 or 3) and what the 'thirst trap' legend should be."

"Completely over the top and ridiculous, but who cares!" Brooks added before telling the internet to "feast your eyes on this meaningless carousel."

So what did Hough say about her husband's photo?