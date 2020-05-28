Julia Roberts helped James Marsden land his role in "Hairspray,quot; in the sweetest way

"He touched my shoulder and it was Julia Roberts."
Auditions are cool and all, but have you ever won your acting skills for an Academy Award winner? James Marsden has.
the Dead to me star remembered meeting with Hair spray director Adam Shankman and producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron at a New York restaurant to talk about him potentially portraying Corny Collins in the film.
"In the middle of the interview, it was an interview because I was trying to get the job, they hit me on the shoulder and it was Julia Roberts."
"She said," Sorry, I didn't mean to interrupt, but I just wanted to tell you that you're in my favorite movie, The notebook. I love what you do in the movie and congratulations on it. Nice to meet you. & # 39; "
Well, that compliment couldn't have come at a better time because it ended up solidifying the director's decision to give him the role.
"Then Adam Shankman turns to me and says," If you didn't have the job yet, I think that seals it. "
"So I have Julia Roberts to thank for that. She was the one who nurtured me to be cast in that role."
You know what they say: it takes a town! To see more of James in The Ellen DeGeneres ShowCheck out the full clip below.
