"John Wick,quot; is so named because Keanu Reeves kept getting the wrong name

Every Keanu Reeves story is a good story.
Keanu Reeves is a national treasure.
And to prove it to everyone, today I present to you most of the 2020 Keanu Reeves news: John wick is named John wick because Keanu Reeves kept saying the wrong movie title.
Basically, in an interview with Comicbook.com, John wick co-creator Derek Kolstad explained that the film was originally titled Disdain but Keanu kept calling him incorrectly John wick, then the name stuck.
"The only reason it is called John wick is that Keanu referred to that as John wick … Marketing was like, 'Dude, that's four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it's John wick instead of Disdain. & # 39; I can't imagine it's Scorn now. "
And there you have it: the title John wick It was created by the only Keanu Reeves.
Long live Keanu and every incredible story about him.
TV and cinema
Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.