"John Wick,quot; is so named because Keanu Reeves kept getting the wrong name

Basically, in an interview with Comicbook.com, John wick co-creator Derek Kolstad explained that the film was originally titled Disdain but Keanu kept calling him incorrectly John wick, then the name stuck.

"The only reason it is called John wick is that Keanu referred to that as John wick … Marketing was like, 'Dude, that's four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it's John wick instead of Disdain. & # 39; I can't imagine it's Scorn now. "