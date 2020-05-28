John Krasinski explains why he sold "Some Good News,quot; to ViacomCBS

John Krasinski has brought joy to millions of people around the world during the COVID-19 blockade with his YouTube series Some good news. But after eight episodes, The office alum signed and sold the show to ViacomCBS, which disappointed many fans and led some to call it sold.

During a recent appearance on Rainn Wilson's Instagram Live series Hi human, Krasinski discussed his successful web series with his ex The office co-star. And he explained that he decided to sell the program because that was the only way to keep it running.

"I was only planning to do eight during quarantine, because I have these other things that I'm going to have to do very soon, like Jack Ryan and all these other things," Krasinski explained. "More than that … writing, directing and producing, all those things, with a couple of my friends was a lot."

The 40-year-old said that once he returns to work on his previous commitments, continuing the show would not be "sustainable." However, Krasinski admitted that he wishes he could continue doing the program from his home office forever.

Although he will no longer host the show, Krasinski said he will be part of Some good news when it is possible. He said that in just eight weeks, the show went from non-existent to being on a large network. Krasinski joked that they have "a lot of really fun things planned,quot; and that he can't wait to "dig,quot;.

Krasinski also promised that he will present some episodes in the future, and that he will bring a different community of people. After all, Krasinski is "very, very excited about it."

According to Hollywood reporter, Krasinski self-financed and self-produced Some good news during his original eight-week run. But, future episodes will be produced by Comedy Central Productions with Krasinski as executive producer. There will also be a new host to be announced at a later date.

Since John Krasinski published his first episode of Some good news In March, the channel (featuring eight full episodes plus clips) received tens of millions of views and garnered more than 2.5 million subscribers.

Ad

He told Rainn Wilson that working on Some good news It has resulted in him receiving the "most amazingly kind notes,quot; on how much the program means to people. But, Krasinski says that the truth is that the show meant more to him than anyone else, and that it has made him the most emotionally satisfied he has ever felt in his entire life.



Post views:

3